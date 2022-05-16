A 17-year-old from Leidschendam was seriously hurt in a shooting at a playground in Zoetermeer on Sunday. The victim is still in hospital but conscious and able to speak with the police. The police arrested eight suspects, six of whom are still in custody, the police said on Monday.

The shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the playground on Paganinirode. Multiple emergency services responded to the scene. Paramedics cared for the victim while the police cordoned off the area and started looking for the suspects.

Later in the afternoon, the police arrested four suspects. Two of them turned out not to be involved and were released after questioning, the police said. Officers arrested another four suspects in the evening. The six suspects are all from Zoetermeer and between the ages of 16 and 21. They're in custody for questioning.

"The incident caused a lot of unrest in the area," the police said. "Although we understand that there are many questions, the investigation does not allow for more information about the findings to be released so far." The police will release more information as soon as it will not hinder the progress of the investigation.