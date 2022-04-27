King Willem-Alexander is on his way to Maastricht to celebrate his 55th birthday. He is accompanied by Queen Maxima and their daughters Amalia, Alexia, and Ariane.

Maastricht has a full program planned for the Royals today, including a mini-Pinkpop festival, music by DJs ad orchestras, and an escape room of sorts. The weather should be nice, with lots of sunshine, little wind, and temps up to 17 degrees Celsius.

To help manage the first "full-swing" King's Day crowds in two years, Maastricht set up some extra camera surveillance and designated part of the city center a security risk area. This means that the police can stop and search people there as a precaution.

The city's King's Day program starts at 11:00 a.m., but Royal fans have already started lining the streets along the route before 9:00 a.m.





Leden van het Oranjecomité uit Maastricht zijn behoorlijk goed herkenbaar. pic.twitter.com/wTiRrBYQ9E — Jeroen Schmale (@jerschmale) April 27, 2022

The Royal family was supposed to celebrate King Willem-Alexander's 53rd birthday in Maastricht in 2020. But then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the festivities were canceled. King's Day was celebrated at home. Last year, a toned-down King's Day was celebrated in Eindhoven.