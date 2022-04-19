A 45-year-old Dutchman was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in Colombia. The Dutchman lived in Colombia for five years and owned a brewer in the Valle del Cauca region. He was killed at one of his business premises, NOS reports.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the man's death to AD, who identified the victim as Robert Lukkassen.

The shooting happened on Saturday evening in Piedras de Moler, a town about 200 kilometers west of the capital Bogota. Police are investigating the shooting. The perpetrators fled to the city of Cartago. The motive for the shooting is still unclear. Lukkassen may have been killed in an attempted robbery or because he refused to pay criminals extorting him, the police said.

Local media reported that the Lukkassen was loved in the region. The local papers described the victim as a "hardworking, kind man, deeply concerned with the community's welfare and wanted to grow his business to provide jobs to those in need."