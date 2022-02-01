Storm Corrie caused over 10 million euros in damage in the Netherlands. The Dutch Association of Insurers reported this in an initial estimate. According to the insurers, the damage is relatively small due to the storm being most violent in the coastal areas, where people are well prepared for storms.

The Dutch Association of Insurers emphasized that it is not yet clear how extensive the damage will be. It depends on the damage claims submitted to insurers. Specific damages like that to the ship Julietta D are not included.

The Julietta D's anchor failed, and it collided with another ship in an anchor bay near IJmuiden. After the collision, the Julietta D took on water. The freighter drifted due to the storm and hit a platform under construction in an area where grid operator TenneT is building two transformer platforms to connect the Hollands Kust Zuid wind farm.

The strong wind also caused damage to homes, such as in Katwijk, where a piece of a house's roof was blown off. The detached roof section slammed into the facade of another house dozens of meters away, causing significant damage. Several trees toppled onto cars in the Haaglanded Security Region, including on Neptunusstraat in Scheveningen.

Rijkswaterstaat closed roads in multiple places in the country due to issues caused by the storm. The A5 at Schiphol was closed because of a toppled truck likely blown over by the strong wind. A truck lost a container on the A16 near Zwijndrecht towards Rotterdam.

"The storm that raged over our country on Monday turned out to be less severe, but the Netherlands also prepared well, partly thanks to the information and warnings by government institutions like the KNMI and insurers," said director of the association Richard Weurding. He warned that it would also be windy on Tuesday. According to Weurding, this can lead to consequential damage because loosened by the gusts yesterday may come free, and trees that have already been slightingly uprooted may fall over.

The storm was named after Corrie van Dijk. In 1964 she was the first female meteorologist employed by the KNMI.