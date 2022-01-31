Storm Corrie that moves over the Netherlands on Monday caused damage and traffic problems in various places in the country. A fallen tree caused a traffic jam on the A7 highway in Noord-Holland. There was also damage in and around The Hague. A tree fell on a car on Neptunusstraat in Scheveningen, reported regional media news15. There are also reports of fallen trees in other places in that region.

In Koog aan de Zaan (Noord-Holland), the wind blew loose a solar panel on a roof. The fire brigade removed the panel, said a spokesperson for the security region.

Due to the storm, trucks and vehicles with trailers are banned from the Markerwaarddijk (N307) between Lelystad and Enkhuizen, FlevoWegen reports. Due to the storm, the maximum speed limit on this road was lowered to 70 kilometers per hour.

The storm will move to the southeast during the course of Monday morning. The KNMI issued a code orange weather warning for Noord-Holland, Friesland, the Wadden area, and the IJsselmeergebied for a northwesterly storm and wind gusts with speeds between 100 and 120 kilometers per hour. Inland, wind gusts can reach speeds of between 75 and 100 kilometers per hour. The storm is expected to peak between 10:00 a.m. and noon.

The ANWB advised road users not to take to the road on Monday if unnecessary. Fewer trains are also running on some routes, ProRail reports.

Between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m., an average wind of 9 Beaufort was measured on Texel. This makes the first official storm of 2022 a fact, Weer.nl reported. It is the second storm of this winter. Typically there are up to seven storms in our country per year. Most storms occur in the winter months, peaking in January.