Strong winds will cause problems for all forms of traffic in the Netherlands as winter storm Corrie blows across the country on Monday morning. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code orange warning for Noord-Holland, the IJsselmeergebied, the Waddenzee area, and Friesland. Code yellow applies to the rest of the country.

The code orange warning will be effective from 8:00 a.m. until around noon. Strong winds with gusts up to 120 kilometers per hour are possible, the KNMI warns. The code yellow warning will be in effect for the entire day, also covering the code orange areas when that warning lapses. Gusts up to 100 kilometers may occur.

"Danger due to strong winds. Risks of falling trees and loose branches. Take measures to prevent damage," the KNMI warned. "Dangerous situations expected for traffic and water sports. Be prepared when leaving the house and take longer travel times into account. Follow weather reports and warnings."

KLM canceled 80 return flights on Monday as a precaution, a spokesperson said. "Especially the expected heavy winds that storm Corrie will bring are really in our way." A spokesperson for Schiphol Airport expected that the storm would have a "major impact" and "certainly flights to and from Schiphol will be delayed or canceled." That expectation was correct. The airport website already shows dozens of cancellations. Flights that aren't canceled are delayed.

ProRail has taken measures due to the storm. Until the afternoon, only two NS intercity trains will run per hour instead of four on the Den Helder-Zaandam route, for example. "This creates more space to solve any problems on the track quickly," said the rail manager.

ProRail said that it has breakdown teams and auxiliary trains ready "so that we can act as quickly as possible if necessary." The rail manager expects the most significant nuisance in Noord-Holland from things like trees or branches ending up on the track or overhead lines. Train passengers must take cancellations and delays into account. Keep a close eye on the public transport services' travel planners, ProRail advised.

Travelers' association ANWB advised road users to avoid the roads on Monday if possible. "What I am most concerned about are empty vans, cars with trailers, and trucks without freight. The past shows that these cause problems. Drivers should consider carefully whether they should take to the road," a spokesperson said. Vulnerable road users like motorcyclists and cyclists should stay home if possible. "If you don't have to go on the road, stay home. Or at least adjust your driving behavior."

In addition to being extremely windy, Monday will be very cloudy, with showers from time to time. Maximum temperatures will climb to 8 or 9 degrees Celsius. The winds will calm down as the day continues, dropping to moderate winds overnight, maybe strong along the coast. The night will be partly cloudy, with some rain showers spread over the country and minimums dropping to 5 degrees in the northwest and 2 degrees in the southeast.

Tuesday will start with clear spells in the east, but clouds will quickly take over from the west. Some showers are expected. Maximums will be around 8 or 9 degrees, with a moderate to fairly strong wind, strong at sea.