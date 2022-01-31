Public works department Rijkswaterstaat is closing multiple storm surge barriers on Monday to prevent flooding in the hinterland as storm Corrie crosses the Netherlands. The strong winds already caused numerous incidents on the roads, resulting in closed roads in various places in the country. Rijkswaterstaat experts that low-lying quays in Maassluis, Vlaardingen, and Scheveing, among others, will flood today and is taking precautions.

The Hollandsche IJsselkering near Krimpen aan den IJssel closed at around 9:00 a.m., a Rijkswaterstaat spokesperson reported. The Oosterscheldekering started closing at 10:30 a.m. The process takes some time. It will be entirely closed around noon, the spokesperson said. The Haringvliet locks near Hellevoetsluis will also close in the morning.

The Rampspokering between the Ketelmeer and the Zwarte Meer may also have to close, but that is not clear yet.

Roads in various places in the country are closed due to incidents caused by storm Corrie, the ANWB, and Rijkswaterstaat report. The A5 at Schiphol was closed for some time because of a toppled truck, likely blown over by the strong wind.

A truck lost a container on the A16 near Zwijndercht in the direction of Rotterdam. The Drechttunnel closed as a result. On the A4 in the direction of Zoeterwoude, part of the highway is closed due to a scissored trailer.

The N307 over the Markerwaarddijk is temporarily closed to trucks, campers, and cars with trailers due to the strong wind, the province of Flevoland reported. A lower speed limit is also in effect there.

The water boards are also preparing for high water. Water boards along the coast are closing cycling and walking paths outside the dykes because of storm Corrie. Wetterskip Fryslan repaired a leak on the dike between Burgum and Suwald. The entire seawall between Holwerd and Schiermonnikoog was checked for damage, which could become dangerous if high water hits the seawall hard.

The Hollands Nooderkwartier water board expects that the outer harbor of Oudeschild on Texel will flood on Monday. The harbormaster is taking measures there.

The Scheldestromen water board expects to close roads in Breskens and Westkapelle on Monday afternoon. The beach crossings will also be closed, as will dyke passages. The water board is monitoring the dikes in areas prone to damage. The Hollandse Delta water board focuses on Voorne-Putten, where the water level will be highest.

The wind is expected to decrease in strength during Monday afternoon, various weather services report.