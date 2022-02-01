Cargo ship the Julietta D spent the night floating off the Zuid-Holland coast near The Hague in a stable condition after an eventful Monday. The bulk carrier collided with another ship during the storm Corrie, became rudderless, and started taking on water. The Julietta D will be towed to the port of Rotterdam on Tuesday in calmer weather, the Coast Guard said.

Tugboat Sovereign is already attached to Julietta D, the Coast Guard said.

At the time of the collision, both ships were anchored in an anchor bay - a sea area outside the navigation channel, the Coast Guard said. The Julietta D's anchor failed to hold and the ship crashed into the oil tanker the Pechora Star.

The bulk carrier started taking on water in the engine room and the crew was unable to steer the ship. All 18 people on board the Julietta D were disembarked by a Coast Guard helicopter.

The Dutch Coast Guard deployed two helicopters to keep an eye on the scene and help if necessary. The Belgian Coast Guard also deployed a helicopter to assist. Rescue association KNRM sent two lifeboats to the scene.

The Julietta D is 190 meters long and 28 meters wide, according to NU.nl. The ship, built in 2013, sails under the Maltese flag.

Om 11 uur in de ochtend gingen de piepers voor @KnrmSch en @KNRMIJmuiden. De vrijwilligers uit Scheveningen zijn sinds die tijd al onder deze omstandigheden ter plaatse. Zij assisteren @Kustwacht_nl waar nodig bij deze lastige operatie. pic.twitter.com/8v49Mg9xLs — KNRM (@KNRM) January 31, 2022