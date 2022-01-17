A 16-year-old boy died of gunshot wounds in Amsterdam on Sunday evening. The incident happened around 7:00 p.m. in a house on Sinderenstraat in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. Emergency services responded en masse but couldn't help the boy.

A large number of police officers rushed to the spot after receiving a report of a shooting. An air ambulance, ambulance, and the fire brigade were also deployed.

It is still unclear what happened and whether the authorities identified a suspect. The police are investigating.

According to Het Parool, the police arrested two boys about the same age as the victim. They may be friends of his. The newspaper said the shooter fled the scene. A police spokesperson could not confirm any of this and would not say whether any arrests were made.