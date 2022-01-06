The bicycle of 14-year-old Esmee, who was found dead in Leiden on New Year's Eve, has been found. According to the police, they found the bike on the street in Van Riebeekchof in Leiden. "Thanks to the many tips." A spokesperson said the police launched a forensic investigation and a neighborhood investigation.

In a broadcast of Opsporing Verzocht on Tuesday evening, the police asked "urgently" for information about the killed teenager's bicycle, among other things. More than a hundred tips came in. A spokesperson emphasized that the police are still looking for more information, including about where the electric Cortina bike was found and who put it there.

The girl was killed in a crime, the police said earlier. A 32-year-old man was arrested as a suspect. According to the Public Prosecution Service, he knew the victim from Hazerswoude-Rijndijk. The man is suspected of murder or manslaughter and child sexual abuse. The examining magistrate remanded him into custody for another 14 days on Monday.

According to the police, one concrete tip led to the discovery of the bicycle. The spokesperson explained that Van Riebeeckhof is not near the play park on Melchior Treublaan, where Esmee's body was found. "It is on the other side of Leiden." The black bicycle was also a fair distance away from the Vijf Meiplein, where the teenager was last seen. The police are looking for local residents who may have camera images of where the bike was found.