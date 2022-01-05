The police are urgently looking for tips in the case of the 14-year-old girl who was found dead in Leiden on New Year's Eve. Officials are also looking for information on the victim's bicycle which has not been found. A picture of the bike was released on Tuesday evening in Opsporing Verzocht.

The girl from Hazerswoude-Rijndijk was reported missing on Thursday evening around midnight. The next morning she was found by a group of athletes in a park on the Melchior Treublaan in Leiden.

That same day a 32-year-old man was arrested. He is suspected of murder or manslaughter and sexual contact with a minor. According to the OM, the victim knew the man.

The girl may have been last seen on Thursday afternoon at the Vijf Meiplein in Leiden. Police urge people who saw or spoke to her to come forward. They also asked ofr camera images of one of the possible routes the victim may have taken between the Vijf Meiplein and the park. Police said the images could be useful "even if you didn't film anything special."

The bike of the victim is a black electric bicycle from the brand Cortina. It has a brown basket in the front and under the saddle is a chain lock. Anyone who sees the bike is asked not to touch it but to contact police. Police already received several tips after the case was shown in Opsporing Verzocht.