A child and a 66-year-old traffic controller were killed in an accident with a truck on Waterlooplein in Amsterdam Zuid on Monday morning.

The girl, whose age was not disclosed, was sitting on the back of a bicycle on Amstelveenseweg when she was hit by the truck. She died in hospital from her injuries.

The traffic controller was working in the square when he was hit. He died at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated. The crash happened at 8:15 a.m. At the time, a code yellow warning for icy roads was in effect.

Many people saw the accident happen, the police said. Victim support was made available to them.