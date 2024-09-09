A 28-year-old man was killed in a crash during a police chase in Amsterdam early on Monday morning. The car the man was in crashed into the wall of a railway viaduct on Wibaustraat. Three others in the car were hurt, and one escaped unharmed, the police said.

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. A short time before the accident, a patrolling officer saw the vehicle driving at high speed and gave chase. According to the police, the “short chase” was “immediately terminated due to the high speed of the car.”

“Around 3:35 a.m., the vehicle was found heavily damaged against a wall of a railway viaduct,” the police said.

Emergency services provided assistance to the five people in the car. A 28-year-old man from Amsterdam died at the scene. The police did not say whether he was the driver or a passenger. Three others were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. The fifth person did not get hurt.

The crash into the railway viaduct halted train traffic while rail workers checked for damage. The road was also closed for some time for an investigation into the cause of the accident, which was conducted by traffic specialists from a different police unit.