Icy roads may cause dangerous driving conditions throughout the Netherlands on Monday morning. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country, except the Wadden islands.

"Slippery conditions due to wet road sections freezing or winter showers, in which sleet but also wet snow is possible," the KNMI warned. "All road users may be hindered. Adjust your driving. Follow weather reports and warnings." The iciness should melt away by mid-morning.

The day will be a mix of winter showers and occasional sunshine. Sleet and wet snow are possible inland. The Limburg hills may see some actual snow and turn white temporarily. Maximums will climb to around 6 degrees, with a weak to moderate northwesterly wind that may be strong along the coast.

Overnight will be cloudy with rain from the west. Minimums will range between 5 in the west and 1 in the east. The southwesterly wind will be fairly strong over land and strong along the coast.

Tuesday will be cloudy with occasional rain. The afternoon will be drier in the north, and the sun may show its face for a while. Maximums will be between 7 and 10 degrees, with a strong westerly wind.