A SWAT team arrested a 57-year-old Scotsman in Maastricht who was on the British list of most wanted criminals for 13 years. The man managed to evade the authorities for over a decade with false and stolen passports, 1Limburg reported.

The police arrested the man in early October, shortly after the Scottish National Crime Agency informed the Limburg police's Legal Aid Center that he might be in Maastricht. An investigation by the police, the NCA, and a British Foreign Liaison Officer confirmed his location.

The British authorities want the man for large-scale drug trafficking, drug production, possession of firearms, and money laundering. The alleged drug trade involves an amount of some 13 million euros.

The man is currently in custody, awaiting extradition to the United Kingdom.