A 20-year-old man from Rotterdam was killed on Monday evening in the second shooting in the Netherlands that day. Early on Monday morning, a 29-year-old man from Amsterdam was found shot in a Lamborghini in Lijnden. He was taken to hospital for treatment, the police said. The shootings seem to be unrelated.

The Rotterdam shooting happened at around 10:20 p.m. on Schiltmanstraat in the Bloemhof district. Witnesses told Rijnmond that they heard five or six gunshots. The police found several bullet casings on the street. The 20-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

"When my colleagues arrived at the scene, they found no one," Anna Wolff of the Rotterdam police told broadcaster NOS. "It later turned out that there was a victim. That one person was injured, and this person was taken to hospital by private transport."

The shooting in Lijnden happened on Hoofdweg around 6:00 a.m. on Monday, the police said. A local told NH Nieuws he heard "the roar of cars and several gunshots." Responding police officers found the 29-year-old man from Amsterdam injured in a yellow Lamborghini. He was taken to hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

As far as is known, the police arrested no one in either case.