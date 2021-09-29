The nine terror suspects arrested in Eindhoven last week will remain in pre-trial detention for two weeks longer. The examining magistrate of the court in Rotterdam remanded them into custody on Wednesday.

The men, aged between 18 and 31, are said to sympathize with the jihadist ideas of the terrorist group ISIS. They are suspected of preparing and training for a terrorist act, and participating in a terrorist organization. No weapons or explosives were found.

The suspects have Dutch nationality. Eight of them were born in the Netherlands. The ninth was born in Afghanistan. It is not known what the men are alleged to have planned.

The investigation is led by the national division of the Public Prosecution Service (OM). It started last summer on the basis of information from the AIVD, the domestic intelligence service.

The suspects are still in restricted custody. This means that they are not allowed to have contact with the outside world, except their lawyers.