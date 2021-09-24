Nine men were arrested in Eindhoven on Thursday under suspicion of preparing to commit a terrorist act, and training to perpetrate the crime. The nine suspects allegedly sympathize with the jihadist principles of ISIS, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Friday.

The men in custody are 18 to 31 years of age. "The suspects have Dutch nationality. Eight of them were born in the Netherlands, one of them was born in Afghanistan," the OM said.

"They are also suspected of participating in a terrorist organization." No weapons or explosives were found after a search of the suspects' homes, but several data devices were seized by authorities.

Residents told Eindhovends Dagblad that there was a large police presence in parts of the city early in the morning. A helicopter was seen circling over Eindhoven-Noord at about 5 a.m.

Domestic intelligence service AIVD provided information to police and prosecutors over the summer which led to the case. "The criminal investigation is ongoing, and is aimed at gaining insight into the possible plans and intentions of the suspects," the OM continued.

The men were being held in restrictive custody, and were only being allowed contact with their legal representation. A brief appearance before a magistrate on Friday was arranged to evaluate the legality of the arrest. A remand hearing was expected to take place early next week.