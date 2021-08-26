A 20-year-old woman from Enschede who was beaten to death in Lisbon on Saturday, previously accused the suspect - her 21-year-old Dutch boyfriend - of domestic violence. She made several reports to the Dutch police of her partner being violent towards her, NOS reports after reports in Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha

The young woman died in hospital on Saturday after she was severely assaulted, presumably by her boyfriend. The two got into an argument after they were evicted from a hostel for causing nuisance. The Portuguese authorities suspect the Dutch man of striking her multiple times and kicking her in the head.

The couple lived in Enschede for a few months last year, where the women reported domestic violence to the police multiple times, according to NOS. RTV Oost reported that the suspect was receiving counseling from an institution for young people with behavioral problems in Hengelo.

The two moved to Lisbon in September. They were engaged and shared an apartment, according to NOS They had been staying in a hostel for a week or two for unknown reasons. The Dutch man was arraigned on Monday and remanded into custody.