The police arrested two 18-year-old Hilversum residents on Tuesday morning on suspicion of involvement in the nightlife violence on Mallorca on 14 July. Both are suspected of attempted manslaughter and public violence in a catering facility.

The Public Prosecution Service also suspects them of committing public violence later in the evening on the boulevard in El Arenal. As a result of the violence, a 27-year-old man from Waddinxveen was killed and several others injured.

The homes of the two suspects were searched. They will be arraigned by the examining magistrate on Friday. A total of five suspects have now been arrested in this case. They are all in pre-trail detention. More arrests may follow.