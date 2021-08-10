The six men suspected of an abduction in Cruquius, Noord-Holland will remain in custody for the time being. The examining magistrate of the Noord-Holland court decided on Monday to extend the pre-trial detention of the suspects by two weeks

The men were arrested on Thursday evening in the vicinity of Vogelplein in Gouda. It concerns three Rotterdam residents aged 22, 22 and 30, a 31-year-old man from Zwijndrecht, a 33-year-old man from Dordrecht and a 30-year-old man with no known home address.

The man who was abducted has not yet been found. He is 56 years old and comes from Hoofddorp. A red Mercedes van with a roof rack that was used in the abduction was found in Gouda on Sunday. It is unclear how the victim is doing and under what circumstances he is being held. "A search for the victim was conducted on Sunday at a location in Gouda. The man was not found," a police spokesperson said on Monday.

Little or nothing is known about the motive for the kidnapping. The police spokesperson declined to comment on the investigation. He did, however, appeal to people who may know more about the case to come forward. "That can also be done anonymously. We are doing everything we can to find the abducted man."

Earlier, the police said that they seriously take into account that the perpetrators were mistaken and that another man wast he target of the kidnappers.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) offered a reward of 15,000 euros for the golden tip.

With reporting by ANP