The police are looking for a 56-year-old man from Hoofddorp, who was allegedly abducted on Spaarneweg in Cruquius on Thursday evening. Six men were arrested in Gouda for the possible abduction, but the victim of the kidnapping is still missing, according to the police.

Around 6:00 p.m., the police received several reports of the kidnapping. The victim is said to have been pulled into a red Mercedes bus with a roof rack. That bus drove off in the direction of the N201. Officers quickly tracked down the bus and the possible kidnappers. In the vicinity of Vogelplein in Gouda, three Rotterdam residents aged 22, 22 and 30, a 31-year-old man from Zwijndrecht, a 33-year-old man from Dordrecht, and a 30-year-old man with no known home address, were arrested. The men in are in custody.

The police are looking for information about the victim, who has not yet been found. Camera footage from Cruquius and Gouda from Thursday evening are welcome, according to the police.