The police found the body of a woman on Burgemeester Jamessingel in Gouda on Sunday morning and are looking for witnesses who can provide information about who she is and what happened to her. “Every little detail is important,” a police spokesperson told Omroep West.

The woman’s body was found along the road at around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday. After hours of investigation, the police still have no idea who she is or how she died. Investigators explicitly did not rule out a crime.

The police are looking for witnesses who passed the Burgemeester Jamessingel between 10:00 p.m. on Saturday evening and 7:15 a.m. on Sunday. “Burgemeester Jamessingel is a main road, people must have cycled there. Or driven on the adjacent highway,” the police spokesperson said to the broadcaster. Perhaps a dashcam recorded something that could be useful to the investigators.

Camera footage from the surrounding area could also help map out how the woman got to Burgemeester Jamessingel. “We want to shorten the timeline of events,” the police spokesperson said. “Every little detail could help.”