Wednesday and the rest of the week in the Netherlands will see periods of sunshine mixed with showers. Maximum temperatures will be in the low twenties, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Wednesday morning and early afternoon will have sunshine alternating with cloud fields. There will be some showers during the course of the afternoon, spread out across the country but especially in the center and south. Some places may get 20 to 30 mm of rain and there is a small chance of thunderstorms and hail.

The showers will subside during the course of the evening. Maximums will be around 21 degrees, with a weak to moderate easterly wind.

Thursday will start out foggy, but the fog banks will dissolve during the course of the morning and it will be sunny in many places. An area of thicker cloud cover will move from southwest to northeast during the day. The southwest should remain dry, but the rest of the country will see showers in the afternoon, with a small chance of them developing into thunderstorms.

Maximums will be around 22 degrees, with a light to moderate southwesterly wind.

Friday and the weekend will see occasional sunshine, but also regular rain. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 21 degrees. There is a high chance of thunderstorms triggering a code yellow weather warning on Friday and Sunday.