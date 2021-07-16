The residents of the Maastricht neighborhoods of Heugem and Randwyck can safely return to their homes after being evacuated due to flooding risk, the municipality said around 9:00 a.m. on Friday. As water levels fall in south Limburg, the northern parts of the province face risk of flooding.

Maastricht skated by the abyss during the early hours of Friday morning, mayor Annemarie Penn told L1. According to her, it was "very stressful" when the high water reached its peak in Maastricht. Around 350 people were evacuated and accommodated in sports halls in the city.

Veiligheidsregio Limburg-Zuid reported that no no streets flooded in Maastricht. The water level reached its peak at around 3:00 a.m.

The village of Borgharen, which falls under the municipality of Maastricht, can be reached by car again. Itteren is still inaccessible. "The shuttle service continues to run. We are waiting for more information from the security region," the municipality said.

The water level peak is now slowly moving north, and Veiligheidsregio Limburg-Noord is urging locals to heed evacuation warnings, calling it "urgent advice for your own safety".

"Do you live in one of the areas where evacuation was called for? Make sure you leave your home as soon as possible and spend the night with family or friends far from the disaster area. If you do stay in your home, we cannot guarantee that we will be be to help when you need it," the security region said.