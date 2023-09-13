Heavy rains caused flooded streets and basements in parts of Zuid-Limburg on Tuesday evening. The KNMI had a code yellow warning in effect for the province, warning of downpours. Wednesday will be a mix of clouds and sun in the Netherlands, with strong winds along the coast and rain in the north during the morning.

Reports of flooded streets came from Maastricht, Geleen, and Valkenburg, according to 1Limburg. The train station in Maastricht flooded, as did many cellars, including those at UMC Maastricht. Several schools also sustained water damage.

The A2 toward Eindhoven was closed between the Kruisdonk junction and Meersen due to water on the road, as was the A76 toward Aken near Geleen.

Wednesday started very cloudy in the Netherlands, with some showers in the northern provinces and a strong northwesterly wind along the coast. The rain should stop by this afternoon, leaving some clearer skies and sunny periods in its wake. Maximums will range between 17 and 21 degrees, noticeably cooler than the past few days. The afternoon wind will come from the north and be moderate in strength.

Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, with the minimum of 10 degrees reached by the end of the evening. The wind will be weak to moderate.

Tomorrow will be sunny and dry with a moderate southern wind. Maximums will climb to around 20 degrees.

The rest of the week and weekend will also be dry, with periods of sunshine. Maximums will climb gradually and could reach a summery 25 degrees in many places on Saturday. From Sunday, there will be an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms and lower temperatures.