The Amsterdam television studio where RTL Boulevard is produced was evacuated on Saturday in response to unspecified threats that were made, the program announced on its website. Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries was shot in the head on Tuesday while walking to his car after appearing on the show.

The producers cancelled Saturday’s broadcast of the show because of the threat. Instead, a tribute to De Vries that aired the day after the shooting will be shown.

"We are now in consultation about how things will continue tomorrow," the broadcaster said. "Safety comes first."

The television studio is accessed from the city’s bustling Leidseplein. The city said it has stepped up protection in the area since De Vries was shot on Lange Leidsedwarsstraat a short distance away.

"Visible and invisible measures are being taken at the studio on Leidseplein," a city spokesperson told RTL Nieuws