A 21-year-old man arrested for the attack on crime reporter Pieter R. de Vries in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening, was identified as rapper Delano G. from Rotterdam, "well informed sources" told De Telegraaf.

According to De Telegraaf's sources, Delano G. already has a criminal record and is suspected of being the gunman. The man is believed to be Dutch as the authorities mentioned no nationality.

De Gelderlander also identified Delano G. as the younger of two suspects arrested on the A4 highway after De Vries' shooting. According to the newspaper, the 21-year-old has a house in the Passewaaij district of Tiel. The police raided this home during the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to AD.

GeenStijl reported that G. featured in BNNVARA hip hop program 101Barz in 2018. The broadcaster removed video featuring G. from the site.

The man arrested with G. was identified by the media as Kamil Pawel E., a 35-year-old man from Poland living in the Gelderland village of Maurik with his pregnant wife and children. He was arrested in Maurik last week for making threats, but later released, local media reported.

Polish news channel TVN24 also reported that there is an active arrest warrant for E. in Poland for thefts and robberies. According to the channel, E. is a repeat offender.

E.'s Maruik home was also raided by the police. "That caused unrest in the community. We are not used to that here," mayor Josan Meijers of Buren, the municipality that covers the Gelderland village, said to ANP. "First we were shocked on Tuesday by the news of the attack. The second shock was that one of the suspects is from this municipality."

The police have not confirmed the identity of the two suspects as yet. They will be arraigned on Friday.