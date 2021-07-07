The 35-year-old Polish man who was arrested in relation to the shooting of journalist Peter R. de Vries was also taken into custody for making threats last week, De Gelderlander reported. Kamil Pawel E. lives in Maurik, where he was held on July 1, with his pregnant wife and children, according to AD.

Police officers in bulletproof vests stopped a car in Tiel on suspicion that there was a person with a firearm in the vehicle based on a report of a threat made in Maurik. No gun was found in the car, and E. was also not in the vehicle. An apartment on Wilglaan in Tiel was searched later.

Eventually, Kamil Pavel E. was taken into custody on July 1, but was later released. Police would not comment on Wednesday about his release from custody, De Gelderlander wrote.

The 21-year-old arrested with E. on Tuesday night over the De Vries shooting is from Rotterdam, with an additional address in Tiel. Police did not disclose his nationality.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, "at least five, maybe ten" police cars parked near E.'s home, a neighbor told AD. Officers in bulletproof vests rushed to the house located just a short distance away from there.

The neighbor told the newspaper that the family has been subletting the house on Goudenregenstraat for about a month or two, and were due to leave soon. The suspect's wife, daughter, and son were still at home on Wednesday morning and confirmed to AD that E. was the man arrested.

One of the neighbors described the arrested man as 'friendly' and said he would always greet them on the street. Another resident admitted frequently seeing the suspect in situations he described as suspicious. "Almost every day a car passed by and he would then walk to it with a bag and then hand it over".

Local residents said that a white Renault belonging to the suspect was seized by the police. A cardboard box and a plastic box were also confiscated from the suspect’s home. The police left the suspect's house at around 5.30 a.m on Wednesday. "A lot of pictures were also taken," a neighbor said.

Maurik is a village with about 4,000 residents in total.