Fans attending the EURO '20 matches in Amsterdam must provide a negative result of a test taken on the match day, Dutch football association KNVB said according to Nu.nl.

The UEFA European Championship Party hosted in the Johan Cruijff ArenA is part of the government’s Fieldlab test events. During the previous pilot events, visitors were asked to provide a negative test result not older than 40 hours.

However, a more recent negative coronavirus test result will be required for the EURO matches. This was stated in an email that all ticket holders received from European football association UEFA.

The Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam will stage all three group stage games of the Oranje team against Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia. Additionally, the Dutch capital will later host one knockout phase game. The Oranje team will open the tournament against Ukraine on June 13.

"Visitors can choose a location in their own region and many time slots are available. The Open Netherlands Foundation, which arranges the access tests, says there is enough capacity for it," the KNVB said to Nu.nl.

Fans will receive the outcome of their test within an hour. The negative test result can then be converted into a QR code within the CoronaCheck app and will be scanned at the entrance of the stadium.

Tournament organizers previously announced they would welcome 16,000 fans in the arena for every game, up from the initial 12,000.