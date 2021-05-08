Police arrested a 21-year-old from Amsterdam on Friday for a series of explosions in Rotterdam earlier this week.

In the early morning hours of May 5, a firework bomb caused extensive damage to a Feyenoord café at the Bierens de Haanweg in Rotterdam. On Friday morning, three further explosions occurred in different areas including a Feyenoord café in Rotterdam causing considerable property damage.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Friday night a firework bomb exploded at the café Vak West frequented by Ajax supporters in Amsterdam-West. As of Saturday morning, there have not yet been arrests made in this case.

#Explosie door #vuurwerkbom bij Cafe Vak West in de Balboastraat #Amsterdam @020West de Baarsjes. Buurtbewoners werden opgeschrikt door een enorme harde knal. Raam vernield sporen van #Cobra 6 of 8 aangetroffen. In het cafe komen ook #Ajaxsuppoters. @Politie_Adam doet onderzoek. pic.twitter.com/u2xSZx7fv4 — Martin Damen (@martindamen58) May 8, 2021

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

A clear link to the upcoming match between Feyenoord and Ajax on Sunday has not yet been established by authorities.