An explosion outside a cafe in Rotterdam caused extensive damage to the building’s exterior, police said. There were no injuries, and no suspects have been arrested.

The explosive detonated at about 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday in front of the business on Bierens de Haanweg in the city’s Lombardijen neighborhood. The initial investigation showed it was likely caused by a heavy firework.

“The cafe was closed at the time of the incident, and no one was present,” police said.

Authorities asked for witnesses to come forward and contact them. They were also hoping to find anyone with video footage that might have been captured by a dashcam or a doorbell camera.