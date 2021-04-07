At least 12,000 spectators will be able to attend the football matches at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam during Euro 2020, Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Wednesday. That’s nearly double the amount of fans allowed to attend the Ajax - AZ match in the Eredivisie later this month as part of the limited reopening announced yesterday.

Some 55 thousand seats line the football pitch at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, making attendance for Euro 2020 limited to about 22 percent. It's a big increase compared to the match between Oranje and Latvia in Amsterdam last month when five thousand were allowed to enter. The KNVB, together with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport and the municipality of Amsterdam, said they were looking into possibilities of increasing the numbers of spectators even further, which will largely depend on the development of the coronavirus pandemic in the Netherlands.

If the situation worsens by June, the audience may even be reduced. The KNVB became the fourth of 12 host countries to announce any specific allowable attendance figures. Russia plans to allow 50-percent attendance levels at matches in St. Petersburg, with matches in Copenhagen, Denmark expected to meet or exceed 11 thousand, or 29 percent capacity at the Parken Stadium. At Stadio Olimpico in Italy, which seats 72,600, 25 percent capacity is expected.

“It is very special that we, as a football city, are part of this unique tournament. This is something to look forward to for many fans. Together we will make it a safe, responsible and well-organized tournament.”, Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said. All fans wishing to attend the games must present a negative coronavirus test.

The European Football Championship will take place from April 6 to June 25, a year later than originally planned. The Johan Cruijff ArenA is set to host group stage matches of the Dutch national men's team against Ukraine (June 13), Austria (June 17) and North Macedonia (June 21). Additionally, another knock-out phase game will take place in this venue on June 26.

Due to the sixtieth anniversary of the European Championship in 2020, UEFA has opted for a special format of the event with 12 host cities across Europe hosting different stages of the tournament. The Netherlands last hosted the European Championships in 2000, jointly with Belgium.