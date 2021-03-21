A fire broke out on the Lylantse Baan in Capelle aan den IJssel (Zuid-Holland). It would be a furniture store. Large, black plumes of smoke can be seen from a far distance.

An NL-Alert has been sent, confirms a spokesperson for the fire brigade. The report states that there is 'a very large' fire in Capelle with a lot of smoke development. People are advised to keep windows and doors closed when they are bothered by the smoke.

According to the spokesperson for the fire brigade, the warning has been scaled up to a 'very large fire'. It seems unlikely that the building on the industrial complex can still be saved. Additional units have been called in so that there are no water supply problems.

A measurement team has also been called in to take measurements downwind. That is to see if there are toxic substances in the air. At the moment, the fire brigade cannot say whether there is any danger to the surrounding area.

It is also unknown whether people were present in the building. According to witnesses, the smoke is heading towards Rotterdam-IJsselmonde. Witnesses said that they could already smell a burning smell in Oud-IJsselmonde.