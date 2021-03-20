Two men refused to leave the marina in Raamsdonksveeron (Noord-Brabant) on Friday evening when the police urged them to adhere to the curfew. The 34-year-old man from Geertruidenberg and the 33-year-old man without a permanent residency then abused the officers and were arrested. One of them headbutted a cop at the police station, the police report.

The police received a report around 10:30 pm about two men who were misbehaving in the marina. The officers saw a car at the location, in which two drunk men were sitting. Both were fined for the covid-related curfew and asked to walk home. At this moment, both men rebelled and insulted the officers. Both were arrested and taken to the police station.

Headbutt

At the police station, the 34-year-old suspect saw an opportunity to headbutt an officer in the face. The officer was slightly injured and reported it. As of Saturday, both men are still in jail.