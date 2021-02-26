Police in Amsterdam have arrested the parents of a baby which was found alive in an underground dumpster late Sunday night. The two 17-year-olds, a boy and girl, were taken into custody on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted infanticide, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) confirmed.

The teens confirmed they were the parents of the newborn girl which was found in the garbage bin on Meernhof in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. The girl was released from the hospital, and had been reported in stable condition a day after her discovery.

They were released from pre-trial detention during a hearing in front of a juvenile court judge in Amsterdam on Friday, the OM said. They will be allowed to await their next court date in freedom if they follow conditions imposed by the judge. The conditions were not revealed.

Police also held the baby's maternal grandmother in the case. The OM allowed the woman to be released on Thursday, though her role in the case was still under investigation.

The hometowns of the infanticide suspects were not revealed, and the grandmother's age and hometown was not released. Prosecutors said the newborn baby was placed in a home, but no further details were disclosed.