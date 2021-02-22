The police found a baby in an underground waste container on Meernhof in Amsterdam on Sunday night. The child was alive and rushed to hospital, the police said on Twitter.

The baby was found at around 11:00 p.m. Firefighters also responded to the waste container in the Zuidoost district and helped free the baby.

The police did not reveal the baby's gender, age, or how long they were in the waste container. How the child was discovered, was also not said.

Police officers cordoned off the are around the waste container and launched an investigation to find out how the child ended up there and who their parents are. They called on witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

This is not the first time a baby was found alive in an Amsterdam dumpster. A 7-day-old girl was found in an underground container on Fritz Conijnstraat in 2014.