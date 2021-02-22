A baby found in an underground dumpster in Amsterdam on Sunday night, is a newborn girl. She is in a stable condition in hospital, the police said on Monday. Investigators are looking for witnesses or anyone who knows more about this case.

At around 10:40 p.m., a passerby called the police and reported hearing crying from an underground waste container on Meernhof. It sounded like a baby, the caller said.

Multiple emergency services were immediately deployed to the scene. Police officers and firefighters opened the container and started removing rubbish bags. They could indeed hear a baby crying, the police said.

Firefighters eventually found the baby in a yellow Jumbo shopping bag in the dumpster. Officers swaddled the little girl in their coats and she was rushed to hospital by ambulance. "The baby is currently in the hospital and is stable," the police said.