In the night from Saturday to Sunday at 2.05 a.m., an explosive attack took place at the ATM of an evening shop on the Overtoom in Amsterdam. The building has suffered considerable damage, the police reports.

Officers have arrested three suspects. It is not clear whether more people were involved in the explosive attack.

The police write on Twitter that it is not yet known whether anything has been looted. Various specialist units conducted on-site investigations.

Due to the ongoing investigation and the debris on the street, the tram had to be diverted on Sunday morning.