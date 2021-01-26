Police arrested a man on Monday evening in the Limburg village of Echt on suspicion of selling illegal fireworks to rioters, De Telegraaf reported. A buyer was also arrested.

According to the newspaper, police discovered cobras, shells and nitrate explosives on the buyer's person. In the suspect's home, cops found another 27 cobras. Officials had witnessed someone buying fireworks from the suspect earlier.

Riots against the coronavirus restrictions broke out in Geleen on Monday evening, as was the case in other Dutch municipalities. Some rioters in the Limburg city were lighting fireworks and pelting them at cops. Twelve people were arrested, among them minors.