A 17-year-old Dutch girl was detained in Switzerland on Wednesday for tying to flee the quarantine imposed on her. Despite testing positive for the coronavirus, the girl tried to board a plane to Amsterdam with a false Covid-19 test, the Swiss police said.

The girl tested positive popular skiing destination Valais. The health authorities ordered her to quarantine. When they found out that she had left the area, they notified the police, according to RTL Nieuws.

The teenager was detained in Zurich shortly before boarding the plane. She confessed to using fake coronavirus test results at the airport. She was taken back the Valais by ambulance.

A criminal case was opened against the Dutch teen. She is facing charges of violating coronavirus laws and forging documents.

How long the girl will have to stay in Switzerland is not yet clear.