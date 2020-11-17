A 40-year-old man from Zoetermeer suspected of firing multiple shots at the embassy of Saudi Arabia in The Hague last week, had a terrorist motive, the Public Prosecutor said. The man was arraigned on Monday and remanded into custody for another 14 days.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the embassy on Koninginnegracht early on Thursday morning. The Zoetermeer man was arrested later that same day.

On Monday, the Prosecutor said that the man was facing charges of committing violence against a building belonging to an internationally protected person, attempted murder or manslaughter on the building's security guard, and threats, all with a terrorist motive.

"The terrorist intent is evident from the fact that the suspect appears to want to impose his will on the embassy," the Prosecutor said. The man was previously fined for vandalizing the same building.

The investigation is still ongoing and the police are looking for witnesses.