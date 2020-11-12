Shots were fired at the embassy of Saudi Arabia on Koninginnegracht in The Hague on Thursday morning. No one was injured, The Hague police said on Twitter.

The gunshots were reported to the police at around 6:00 a.m. The police are at the scene to investigate. So far nothing is known about a possible motive.

Photos from the scene show bullet holes in the embassy's windows. The extent of the damage inside is unknown. The police will first do forensic investigation outside the building, a police spokesperson said to Omroep West. The spokesperson called on witnesses or anyone with information that could aid the investigators to come forward.

Er is vanmorgen geschoten op het pand van de Saoedische ambassade aan de #Koninginnegracht in #DenHaag. Niemand raakte gewond. De politie doet onderzoek. pic.twitter.com/Zf7fNXBUwL — Regio15.nl (@regio15) November 12, 2020