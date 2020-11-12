A 40-year-old man from Zoetermeer was taken into police custody in connection with a shooting incident at the Saudi Arabian embassy in The Hague. He was suspected of being involved in the crime, and was captured at about 2:15 p.m., about eight hours after the Thursday morning shelling.

Gunshots on Koninginnegracht were reported to the police at around 6 a.m. Responding officers found dozens of bullet casings on the street, and several bullet holes in the embassy's windows. There were no injuries

Mayor Jan van Zanen of The Hague said he was outraged by the incident, calling it "unacceptable". "This does not belong in our international city of peace and justice," Van Zanen said to ANP about the shooting, adding that that he made contact with the embassy and expressed his support. "The police are investigating and I hope they can apprehend the perpetrator of this senseless violence."

The police stated they were looking for witnesses, and were carrying out an extensive investigation and trace evidence study. That led to the Zoetermeer suspect, who was arrested at a home in the Zuid-Holland city. A passenger car was also impounded as part of the investigation.

The suspect was still being interrogated Thursday evening.