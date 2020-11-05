The police shot a man in the foot during a threatening situation at the asylum center in Ter Apel during the early hours of Thursday morning, the Groningen police said on Twitter. He was given medical treatment, the police said. Four other suspects were arrested.

The police responded to the asylum center after a report of a man waving a knife and threatening people. At the scene they found an armed man with a threatening attitude, the police said.

The man resisted arrest and several other people became involved, the police said. The situation was threatening enough that a police officer fired a shot, hitting one of the suspects in the foot, the police said. He was taken for medical treatment and four others were arrested.

The police are investigating the incident.