The police arrested the person who allegedly threatened a shooting at the Marktplaats offices in Amsterdam on Thursday. The threat prompted the evacuation of the building, which also houses media outlets BNR and Het Financieele Dagblad. The police confirmed the suspect’s arrest to the affected companies.

At around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Marktplaats reported to the police that an angry customer was threatening to come shoot people at the company’s office on Prins Bernhardplein. Marktplaats informed BNR and FD about the threat and its decision to send its workers home, given that the police consider the suspect armed and dangerous.

The other companies in the building, including BNR, FD, and restaurant Dauphine, also decided to evacuate.

Late on Thursday evening, the police confirmed that “the man who made the threats is in custody,” BNR editor-in-chief Marc Adriani said. The suspect is a 30-year-old man from Zwolle, arrested in his hometown, the police said.