The Koninklijke Marechaussee shot a man with a large knife in the leg in Schiphol Airport's departure hall on Monday.

The man was threatening people in the departure hall and attacked responding officers, a spokesperson for the Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for airport security, said to NU.nl.

The Marechaussee had to overpower the man after he "repeatedly" did not respond to instructions to put down the knife, the Marechaussee said on Facebook. The man was arrested and taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

A short time later, a second suspect was arrested for possible involvement in this incident. Surveillance camera footage showed the man with the suspect. His involvement is under investigation.

The suspect's motive is not yet clear. The Marechaussee is investigating whether the man was targeting someone specific, or whether his threats were random.

The Marechaussee did not say how many people were in the departure hall at the time of the incident.