Police find car sought in hit-and-run death of 14 year old girl

Police investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a 14-year-old girl in Zuiderwoude said they have found the vehicle which was the focus of their case. Last week, authorities said they needed the public's help in tracking down a gray Mazda 3 hatchback which was seen near where the body of the girl, Tamar, was found.

Tamar's mother, Trintje Boes, reported the girl missing at about 1 a.m. on July 25. Police who were dispatched to help find the girl discovered her body on Zeedijk in Zuiderwoude roughly three hours later. Authorities had said they were trying to figure out what happened during those hours where the Marken girl was missing.

Surveillance camera footage showed a Mazda 3 pull into Marken and enter a parking lot on Kruisbaakweg at around 3:09 a.m. the morning Tamar died. The parking lot is about 5 kilometers from where Tamar's body was found.

Two men were seen exiting the vehicle and examining the front of the car, police said. It then left Marken at about 5:30 a.m.

Police impounded that vehicle on Friday, the fifth in the investigation. "It is now being investigated whether this car was involved in the collision. It is also being examined whether or not the owner was the driver," police said on Monday afternoon.

A forensic examination was underway to find trace evidence that could link the car to the crash. Police said the results of that will not be in their hands until early next week. There were no arrests reported in the case.

During a televised interview, Boes pleaded with the driver to come forward so that she can find some peace. "She was a sweet girl, very forgiving. She never stayed angry for long," Tamar's mother said on Op1. "I can't save Tamar anymore, but I still have questions," she continued.

"I want to know: did she look back, did she notice that a car was coming? Questions like that. And they remain unanswered. Only the person in the car knows that."