Only one damaged car left in investigation into teen girl's death

The police have released three of four damaged cars seized in the investigation into the death of 14-year-old Tamar from Marken. This does not rule out that the cars were involved in her death, but the investigation of these three cars has been completed, a spokesperson for the police said to NH Nieuws.

The last car is still with the police and under investigation. The police will not share what was found "as long as we do not know exactly what happened," the spokesperson said.

The police found Tamar's body on the shoulder of the Zeedijk near Zuiderwoude at around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, a few hours after her mother reported her missing. The police believe the most likely scenario is that she died in a hit-and-run accident.

Earlier this week, Tamar's mother appeared on talk show Op1, calling for the person responsible for Tamar's death to turn themself in.