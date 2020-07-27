All scenarios open: Cause of teen girl's death still under investigation

The police are still trying to figure out how 14-year-old Tamar from Marken died during the early hours of Saturday morning. Her body was found on the shoulder of the Zeedijk near Zuiderwoude. As there were skid marks on the road near her body, a hit-and-run seems the most logical scenario, a spokesperson for the police said to the Telegraaf. "But we really don't have evidence for that."

On Sunday, the police combed the area where the girl was found for anything that could be related to her death. It is not yet clear whether anything was found. "The question is still: how did she get here? Why was she walking on the road," the police spokesperson said. "We're taking everything into account."

The girl left her parent's home at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. Her parents reported her missing and the police found her body at around 4:00 a.m. "We are also trying to get a picture of what happened between 1:00 and 4:00 o'clock," the police spokesperson said to the newspaper. "Where was she, who did she speak to, what was her mood?"

The police seized four cars with "fresh damage" to investigate whether they were involved in a possible collision with the girl. The car owners were also questioned, but they are not considered suspects yet.

The police call on anyone with information that could help in this investigation to come forward.